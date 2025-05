CMF Phone 2 Pro: Modular e Acessível

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.