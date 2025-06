Michael is editor in chief at beebuzz media. Others know him as the Franconian in Bonn, MacGyver, or Mr. Fix It in the editorial department. After internships at Neue Presse in Kronach, the Nürnberger Nachrichten, and writing about system cameras in a blog while studying, Michael began to tinker around with his hands and earned his stripes primarily in the hardware sector. When he is not balancing his time between daily business, review units, trade fairs, organizational tasks and further developments, he tinkers with his dirt bike or dreams of the next outdoor adventure.